KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic extremely heavy on outskirts of Newbridge

There are major delays on the M7 Newbridge to Naas road following an earlier breakdown.

AA Roadwatch is reporting very heavy traffic in the northbound direction from J12 Newbridge through to J10 Naas South where a breakdown is blocking the left lane.

One motorist reports there is a 1km tailback of cars trying to access the slip road into Newbridge, which traffic backed up as far as the Curragh.