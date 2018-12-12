KILDARE TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared at Two Mile House

Traffic is moving well again on the Kilcullen/Naas road after a crach was cleared at Two Mile House.

According to AA Roadwatch, it remains busy northbound on the M7 approaching J11 The M9.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing motorway widening works, a temporary road layout remains in place on the M7 southbound between J9 Naas North and J10 Naas South.

Lane restrictions are in place between the two junctions, but traffic in both lanes is still able to exit at J10.