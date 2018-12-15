My Kildare Life Interview: Naas music promoter, Tony Sourke

Tony grew up in Our Lady’s Place, Naas. He went to The Convent and St Corban’s Primary School and then went onto St. Patrick’s Post Primary School. His father was Paddy and mother was Nancy. His father was a local painter and decorator in the town for many years. He has three brothers and four sisters.

Tony has worked with big names in music including John Spillane, Mick Flannery, Jack L and Nathan Carter. He is also programme director for Naas Midsummer Arts Festival.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

When I was in baby infants in the Convent School in Naas, I remember the nuns used to bring us into what seemed like this huge chapel in the convent for prayers. Years later and it’s now the not-so-huge Arts and Culture Centre in McAuley Place and I run music events there from time to time.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

Being a Naas person, right now it’s seeing the sense of community spirit that’s happening. We have had our share of knocks over the past few years but the people of the town are really coming together recently to make things happen for Naas.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

That is a tough one as there really are so many great things to do in the county, but I reckon I’d start with some racing at Naas Racecourse, dinner in Butt Mullins followed by a show or concert in The Moat Theatre and finish up with a couple of drinks in one of Naas’ many great pubs.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

Butt Mullins in Naas. It has been there for so many years and only gets better. Mary and her staff always make you feel so at home there.

WHAT DO YOU THINK GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

Kildare is steeped in history, it has the best theatres, the best sporting facilities, but most of all it has the best people.

I’ll leave it with three words...Newbridge or Nowhere!