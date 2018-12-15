Special needs unit officially opened at Scoil Mhuire in Newbridge

The official opening and blessing by Bishop Denis Nulty of the new shared educational facility of Scoil Mhuire, Ballymany took place recently.

Caitlin O’ Connor, Principal of Scoil Mhuire Junior School warmly welcomed everyone to the event, in particular her predecessor, Bryan O’ Reilly who was instrumental in the inception and development of the project and also Maria O’ Dwyer, who carried the journey onwards as Acting Principal before Caitlin began in her role as principal last February.

She welcomed Bishop Nulty, noting that “If he wasn’t a Bishop, he could have been a great basketball player!”

The presence of Fr. Paul Dempsey and Fr. Paul Lawlor was also acknowledged before proceedings continued with some words by Gerry King, Principal Scoil Mhuire Senior, who reiterated the sentiments expressed by Mrs O’ Connor

in particular to the “countless hours spent by Bryan O’ Reilly in planning the building and also Ms O’ Dwyer during her stewardship”. He noted that Caitlin brought “the necessary enthusiasm and energy in bringing the project over the line”.

Fitzgibbon McGrath Architects, in particular the sterling contribution of Barry Fitzgibbon was acknowledged as well as the critical role of PEAK construction in delivery of this superb facility.

The selfless roles of Stuart Conaty and Eileen Hall as chairpersons of the Boards of Management of both schools was noted as being of critical value during the journey of this four year project.

“A building without people is a soulless place,” concluded Gerry King.

“It’s the people and the services in it that count at the end of the day”.

He then invited Bishop Nulty to bless and officially open the new shared facility.

Bishop Nulty thanked all the Parish Schools for the holistic, creative and inclusive education that is at the heart of the educational experience.

Prayers were said before the ribbon was cut by Caitlin O’ Connor, Gerry King, Eileen Hall and Stuart Conaty to the cheers of the school community.

A presentation was made to the Bishop of framed artwork by pupils Hollie Caffrey and Nicky Moore on the day - Friday, November 30. Celebrations concluded with a rousing song before all adults were invited into the new building to have a look around and onwards to the junior school for a cup of tea.