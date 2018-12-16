KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans lodged for 12 new Newbridge homes

Plans have been lodged for the demolitian of a house on the Naas road in Newbridge to make way for a 12-home development.

Read also: Call to run three FF seats in Kildare South local elections

Last month, Epicridge Developments Ltd made the planning application for two two-storey blocks of two bedroom town houses.

The developer said that Block A will have six units and Block B will have five units and a three-bedroom one and a half storey detached dormer bungalow.

The plans include the upgrade of the existing entrance, landscaping, detached bin store and bicycle store.

The application was lodged with Kildare County Council on November 13.

Submissions can be made by December 17 and a decision is due by January 16.

The site of the proposed development covers approximately one acre.