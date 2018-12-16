KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans lodged for 12 new Newbridge homes
Building project
File photo
Plans have been lodged for the demolitian of a house on the Naas road in Newbridge to make way for a 12-home development.
Last month, Epicridge Developments Ltd made the planning application for two two-storey blocks of two bedroom town houses.
The developer said that Block A will have six units and Block B will have five units and a three-bedroom one and a half storey detached dormer bungalow.
The plans include the upgrade of the existing entrance, landscaping, detached bin store and bicycle store.
The application was lodged with Kildare County Council on November 13.
Submissions can be made by December 17 and a decision is due by January 16.
The site of the proposed development covers approximately one acre.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on