Councillor wants plan to fix dangerous road Caragh

A safety improvement plan is needed for a junction in Caragh following two serious accidents since October “and dozens more in recent years.”

That’s according to Cllr Rob Power, who wants Kildare County Council to prepare a road safety improvement plan for the Stickins junction on the Mondello Park side of the village.

“There is a very serious issue with speed coming to a bend in that area,” Cllr Power told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

He added that a car overturned in October and another vehicle overturned about a week later.

Cllr Power said that the frequency of accidents means that the fence in the area is damaged in different places.

He likened the situation in Stickins (also known as Stickens) to the mock scenario depicted on the road safety advertisement in which a car rolls into a garden where a child is playing.

Cllr Power said a somewhat similar incident had occurred in that area and he added “you’d think this was filmed here.”

According to KCC official Evelyn Wright a number of actions have been taken at this location in recent times.

These include advanced warning signs for the bend and the junction as well as chevron (arrowed) signs to advise and direct drivers of the hazard ahead.

Ms Wright added that the council is currently looking at providing a “high friction surface treatment” at the bend in a bid to make the road safer.

She aso said that the visibility at the junction is a significant issue and proposals need to be developed to improve this.

Upgrading works could require the agreement with some local residents. The meeting also heard that funding will be needed to pay for an agreed plan of work.