Sinn Fein slam delay in filling two vacant homes in Newbridge

Sinn Fein representative for Newbridge, Kilcullen and Caragh Noel Connolly has slammed the delay in filling two vacant Newbridge homes.

Noel said he visited the Millfield properties a few weeks back to highlight the issue of long term empty homes.

"These homes were taken in to receivership several years ago and are now held by Mazars who have had them for several years," he said.

"Cllr Mark Lynch, over two years ago, enquired about these homes and asked why families were not in them. After being contacted by a local man, I visited the two houses to find that they recently had the front windows smashed in. This is a total waste of potential accommodation and the inside is in great condition, the banks should be ashamed of having empty houses for over two years. Families are crying out for any accommodation and empty homes sitting idle is no solution."

He said Cllr Lynch had contacted Kildare County Council to add these to the derelict sites list for potential CPO purchase on these homes.

"The banks through their receivers have a responsibility to turn around homes quickly in a housing crises and they are not doing so. I hope the council will follow through on what other councils are doing and will CPO these homes," he said.

When contacted by the Leader, Mazars said; " Simon Coyle of Mazars was appointed as receiver over both properties in Millfield Manor in Newbridge, Co. Kildare in 2011. Mazars is engaging with Kildare County Council and is currently at an advanced stage of contractual negotiation to hand both properties over to the council. Due to client confidentially, we cannot provide any further details of this transaction."