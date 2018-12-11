WATCH: Devastation at Fleur East's 'I'm a Celebrity' exit turns to joy for Kildare's Eddie Brett

Devastation turned to delight for little Eddie Brett earlier this week, when he was told he would be meeting his pop star idol, Fleur East in London this Saturday.

Five year-old Eddie, who has Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, was inconsolable when Fleur was voted out of ITV's 'I'm a Celbrity Get Me Out of Here' last weekend.

"Fleur East was, on Saturday, voted out of the jungle coming fourth over all much to all of our devastation, but none more so than Eddie who started screaming crying as he watched the announcement live, and Fleur had to leave the jungle," explained his mum, Lisa Brett.

"As Fleur would have been celebrating being reunited with her loved ones and getting some well needed and deserved food, Eddie's little heart was breaking.... At that moment I sent an e-mail to Fleur's fan page wishing her all the congratulations in the world for doing so well, and how much we really wanted her to win. She is our true Queen of the jungle even though she didn't recieve the crown."

Lisa told how Fleur brought music into Eddie's life with her amazing first hit 'Sax'. He even dressed up as Fleur for a non uniform day in school.

Eddie dressed up as Fleur East

"It was to 'Sax' Eddie found his rhythm and this was the start of the showman our boy is today. I thanked Fleur for the music and all the entertainment over the last number of weeks in the jungle," she said.

"Much to my shock and disbelief, I received a reply of dreams."

Kate, Fleur's Personal Assistant responded straight away thanking Lisa for the "lovely and touching email".

She said that Fleur's team would like Eddie to meet Fleur in London this week as part of her homecoming from the jungle.

"What a dream come true for our boy. Eddie is going to meet the lady herself FLEUR EAST. We are at the moment as you can imagine in a dream state waiting for someone to wake us up and tell us we are dreaming. We can not Thank Kate, Jess and Fleur's team enough for this opportunity for our Eddie," she added.

Check out the video below which captures the moment Eddie found out Fleur was voted out.