WATCH: Kildare motor dealer launches Christmas appeal for toys, food and clothes to fill Toyota Yaris
In aid of St Vincent De Paul
The Christmas Yaris at the Crossings Motor Centre in Naas
The Crossings Motor Centre in Naas has launched it's Christmas Yaris appeal.
They are looking for members of the public and local businesses to donate toys, food and clothes to fill the Yaris by December 15. They will then be distributed by the St Vincent De Paul.
Watch the video below for all the details and log on to the centre's Facebook page for more information.
