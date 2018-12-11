Sarah Kearney wins Kill bridge club's President's cup 2018

Kill Bridge Club member Sarah Kearney has won the club’s premier competition, the president’s cup.

It was presented to her by club president Con O’Malley (above). Mr. O'Malley generously donated this perpetual cup to mark his 10 years membership of Kill Bridge Club.

Mabel Thompson, tournament director was presented with a bouquet of appreciation for organising a most enjoyable competition aided by Chris Thompson treasurer and Marese Kenny secretary.

The club has 64 members and meets every Wednesday night. It was formed in 2002.