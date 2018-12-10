Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal Lucan crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Lucan, Co Dublin earlier today.

Shortly after 10:30am Gardaí attended at the scene of a traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle on the N4 inbound at Lucan on the Ballyowen (Woodies) exit.

Read also: Man who went missing at Kildare wedding reception located

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. The road was closed for to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since re-opened. The Coroner has been notified of the death. The occupants of the car were not injured.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area between 10:15am and 10:45am to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-6667300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.