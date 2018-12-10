Kildare's Nataliya Babyuk of Centra Curragh Camp honoured at national awards

The fifth annual Pride of Centra Awards ceremony took place in the Cliff at Lyons in Co. Kildare recently, where a selection of outstanding Centra employees were honoured for their passion and commitment shown in the workplace this year.

From Kildare, Nataliya Babyuk of Centra Curragh Camp took home the Pride of Centra Overall Award as well as the top award in the Store Manager category.

Commenting on the achievements of Nataliya Babyuk, Judge Paul Ellison said; “Since joining Centra Curragh Camp in 2005, Nataliya has helped turn the shop into a local landmark that is famous for its fresh food and high-quality service. She is an inspirational leader that has built a fantastic team of staff and created a positive culture through continuously motivating, involving and encouraging all employees of the store.

"Nataliya is loved by all the customers with her wonderful positive attitude, friendliness and enthusiasm and she is hugely involved in the community dedicating her time to many different initiatives and charity events every year. She truly embodies the Pride of Centra Award.”

Winners on the day included:

Pride of Centra Overall Winner and Store Manager category winner: Nataliya Babyuk from Centra Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare

Pride of Centra Department Manager Award: Noreen Hourigan, Centra Foynes, Co. Limerick

Pride of Centra Employee Award: Suzanne Malone, Centra Raheen, Co. Limerick

Commenting on the Pride of Centra Awards, Luke Hanlon, Human Resources Director of Centra, said; “These awards were established to recognise and celebrate the incredible individuals who consistently live by the Centra brand values, each and every day. Centra stores operate in the heart of communities across the country and these awards not only provide the opportunity to showcase the amazing work that Centra staff do every day within the store, but also highlight the remarkable and selfless work they do within their local communities. Customers tell us time and time again that the number one driver of shoppers to Centra is our staff and we are proud and grateful for their dedication, commitment and passion for our brand.”