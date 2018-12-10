Sexual violence campaigner Linda Hayden to run for Social Democrats in Kildare South

Sexual violence campaigner, Linda Hayden has been selected to run in the next general election for the constituency of Kildare South.

Linda was heavily involved in Together for Yes in Kildare and has helped to grow the local branch of the Social Democrats since it was set up in July 2017.

Her selection brings to 22 the total number of GE candidates selected by the Social Democrats to date, including 14 women.

Speaking following her selection convention, Linda said:“I’m very thrilled and proud to be contesting the next general election for the Social Democrats in Kildare South. I believe that voters in this constituency are looking for a candidate who they can relate to and who represent the issues they feel strongly about.

“I feel the party manifesto addresses many barriers felt by voters in Kildare South and I look forward to meeting as many constituents as possible, hearing their issues, and finding ways to resolve as much as I can for them.”

The party’s co-leader Catherine Murphy TD said: “Linda has enormous compassion and energy and she is driven by her deep commitment to build a decent society where no one is left behind. I know that she will be an excellent public representative for my neighbouring constituency of Kildare South. She is a genuine and hard-working person who will champion investment in people, public services and a vibrant and sustainable economy.”