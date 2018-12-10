This insurance cert forgery didn't win any prizes for creativity with Kildare Gardai

Can you spot the alteration?

The year was altered on the disk

This creative driver was fooling the gardai in Kildare last Saturday.

Naas Gardaí seized this vehicle from a motorist in the Leixlip.

"Didn't take long to see Insurance disc altered," said the Garda twitter account.