Kildare court briefly jails man who was harassing public while begging

A man was briefly placed in custody after he pleaded guilty to a charge of harassing members of the public while begging without a permit.

Ionut Nitoiu, 23, of no fixed abode, appeared at Naas District Court last Wednesday, December 5. He was also charged with failing to comply with the direction of a Garda.

Judge Desmond Zaidan heard evidence that on July 19 last Gardai encountered the defendant with his legs spread out on the pavement on Main Street, Naas, in a manner than blocked the public from walking, including a woman with a buggy.

Although Gardai told him to leave the area at 9.45am that morning, they spotted him at the same spot an hour later.

Judge Zaidan said he believed the defendant “deserved to go to prison” although he was keen to add that it was not for begging, but for harassing people.

Mr Nitoiu’s barrister Aisling Murphy explained that the defendant was planning on returning to his home country, but Judge Zaidan was not impressed with this excuse saying he had heard it before.

“Enough is enough,” the judge remarked, before remanding the defendant in custody for two days.