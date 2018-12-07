Plans lodged for 69 new homes in Kill

Plans for 69 new homes in Kill have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

Read also: Gardai step up checkpoints and patrols as part of Kildare Christmas Road Safety Campaign

Cavan Developments Ltd wants to build 22 four-bed semi-detached houses, 18 three-bed semi-detached houses, 28 three bed terraced houses and a 4 bed detached house on a 6.7 acre site beside the Kilheale Manor residential development.

The application was submitted to the local authority on December 3.

If approved, access to the proposed development will be from the adjoining Kilheale Manor residential estate and the proposed development includes drainage, car parking, open spaces and landscaping works.

Submissions can be made by January 15 and a decision is due on February 5.