Weekend Weather Forecast - More wind and rain on the way

According to Met Eireann, we are in for more wet and windy weather early in the weekend but Sunday looks set to be a brighter day.

The national forecaster says it will be very windy with scattered heavy showers at first and longer spells of rain in the north on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning. Showers will become confined to the west and north later. Strong and gusty westerly winds will decrease fresh southwest by morning. However, along Atlantic coasts winds will increase this evening and early tonight and moderate later in the night. Lowest temperatures remain around 5 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow, Saturday will be another windy day. It will be mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells in the east at first but showery rain in the west and north will become more widespread during the morning. Westerly winds will increase strong or very strong and gusty again. Top temperatures will be around 8 to 11 degrees. Saturday night will continue windy with showery rain. Strong and gusty westerly winds veer northwest and decrease fresh to moderate by morning. Lowest temperature will be around 5 to 7 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be a brighter day with some sunny spells and scattered showers, these mainly affecting the west and northwest. West to northwest winds will be moderate to fresh with top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Sunday night will become mostly dry with good clear spells at first but cloud will increase from the west later. Moderate westerly winds will fall light and it will turn colder with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees and a touch of grass frost.