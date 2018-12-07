Building work on new €2m Kilcock community centre to being in second half of next year

Draft plans for the proposed new Kilcock community centre are currently being finalised and will be available for public inspection in the New Year.

The council said that the plans will be on show as part of the Part 8 public consultation and planning approval process commencing in early 2019.

"It is anticipated that construction will commence in the second half of 2019," it said.

"Kildare County Council wishes to reiterate our commitment of €2,000,000 in funding for the detailed design and construction of Kilcock multi-use community centre on the Bawnogues Campus, Kilcock," said the local authority.

"Frank Cooney Architects have been engaged as the fully integrated design team to carry out the detailed design of the €2,000,000 multi- use community centre and oversee its construction and completion."