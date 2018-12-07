Gusty winds and showers in store for Kildare

Today will be a cold, windy and showery day with good sunny spells according to Met Eireann.

The national forecaster says showers will be heavy at times with a slight risk of hail and thunder.

"Afternoon temperatures will reach just 5 to 8 degrees and it will feel even colder in the strong and gusty westerly winds. Tonight will be very windy with scattered heavy showers at first but showers will become isolated later. Strong and gusty westerly winds will decrease fresh southwest by morning. Lowest temperatures remain around 5 to 8 degrees," it says.