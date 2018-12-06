Kildare Educate Together reports great interest at public school meeting In Leixlip

Many interested parents and carers attended Educate Together's public meeting last night at Leixlip Library to discuss the organisation's application to open a new eight classroom primary school to serve Leixlip.

In April 2018 former Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton announced that 42 new primary and secondary schools would open by 2022, with one national school to serve Leixlip to open in 2019.

It is expected that the Department of Education will soon launch an online survey (Online Patronage Process System) asking parents to choose their preferred school patron and many supporters in the area are advocating for Educate Together.

Jennifer Buttner, Educate Together regional development officer, described how the application process will work for the new school and Pat Crowe, principal of North Kildare Educate Together National School, was on hand to describe how the Educate Together ethos works in practice.

"Living in Kildare myself, I know that the county has a strong tradition of fantastic Educate Together schools and this is part of the reason why parents here want to bring our equality-based model to Leixlip. It's vital that anyone who wants to support our campaign votes in the Online System and I would strongly urge people to sign up to our mailing list so we can inform them when voting begins," she said.

Interested parents of pre-school children will be eligible to vote for their preferred school patron on the Department of Education and Skills website.

The group said people can sign up to the Educate Together Leixlip campaign mailing list by clicking here or follow the campaign on Facebook

It's understood An Foras Pátrúnachta is also campaigning for the patronage of the new school as a Gaelscoil. The Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board may also be looking for it to be a Community National School. It's up to the parents of the area to make their views known and then the Department will decide who will run the new school.