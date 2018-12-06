Cold snap on the way - Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner predicts temperatures set to drop sharply next week

After some strong winds and rain over the weekend, the weather is set to turn much colder next week.

That's according to Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner, the Met Office in Britain. In its latest 10 day forecast, it is predicting that once the current windy weather systems from the Atlantic clear Ireland and Britain, a high pressure system will establish itself over Scandanavia bringing much colder but drier weather next week. However it is also forecasting snow in some areas.

Watch the full 10 day forecast from the Met Office.