Kildare town teenager leads campaign to secure star for town's Christmas tree

Curragh Post Primary School second year student Brandon Higgins has started a campaign to secure a star or an angel for Kildare Town's Christmas tree. Here are his thoughts below.

Why Kildare Town should have a tree topper

This coming Saturday December 8, Kildare town will have its symbolic annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 7:30pm.

The Christmas tree lighting has everything from Santa’s visit to the amazing lights from France, which cost over €2,000, hanging from the almost 30-foot tree, but there is one thing no child, parents or pedestrians will not see at the lighting ceremony, and that is a big bright star on top of the tree.

The people of Kildare town who attend the tree lighting ceremony have never seen a star being put on the tree before, the tree has always just been covered in beautiful lights.

Just to give you a little history on the tree topper. The tree topper originated in the late 19th century when trees were just beginning to be associated with Christmas. There has always been a place at the top of a tree for a special ornament this ornament was usually an angel or star.

The angel on top of a tree symbolizes the significance of the angel who appeared over Bethlehem when Jesus was born. The star symbolizes the star who guided the three wise men to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus. So why does Kildare town not have a tree topper on top of their town tree?

There is no reason why it would be a problem. It would be the icing on top of a cake at the ceremony. An estimate for a star on a 30-foot tree would be around €350 +vat, which would be a little set back, but for a pleasant addition to an already amazing ceremony.