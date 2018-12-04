Take a 3D tour of this Naas four-bed home which has just come on the market

Number 8 Cherry Grove, Naas is an impressive 4-bedroom detached home which has been put up for sale.

"Ideally positioned in the heart of a family-friendly neighbourhood, this property has been lovingly maintained and upgraded over the years and boasts bright spacious accommodation and tasteful décor throughout," said selling agents, REA Brophy Farrell.

"The superb location offers a host of local amenities within walking distance with a number of primary and secondary schools on it’ doorstep. It also enjoys excellent transport links to Dublin and the rest of the Country with Sallins train station a mere five minute drive away."

The agents point out features include the large green area to the rear, a veranda off the dining room, four large bedrooms with one ensuite, spacious ground floor living accommodation, recently fitted front windows and door, block built garden shed and oil fired central heating.

If you would like to explore this house in 3D click here

This home has a guide price of €485,000.

The lovely patio area