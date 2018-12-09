Claonnadh award for Sadie O’Reilly of Clane

Well-known stage lover, Sadie O'Reilly was honour by Clane Community Council on Sunday when she was presented with the annual Claonnadh award.

Sadie O’Reilly was one of the founding members of Clane Musical and Dramatic Society in 1983. She has been presented with the Claonadh Award for her contribution as one of the main driving forces behind this highly successful, award-winning group throughout its 35 years of existence.

She has held many committee posts. In more recent years she has directed several plays. She directed her first musical, Carousel, in 2017.

Sadie was presented with a framed print of the Abbey in Clane, from a limited edition produced by local artist Eileen Keane.