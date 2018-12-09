New home in Newbridge for Christmas Dinner with Friends

The annual Christmas with Friends dinner has found a new home at the Open Arms Church in Newbridge.

“We are delighted to announce that Christmas with Friends 2018 — an Adult Social Day will be held in the Open Arms Church, Industrial Estate, Newbridge on Christmas Day,” said volunteer Anne Crowe.

“The meal will be cooked by Daryl Hughes, the chef from The Private Chef at Simply Devine.

“We are inviting people from Kildare, Newbridge, Naas, Athy, Kilcullen and surrounding areas.”

Anne explained that transport will be provided if required.

The group are also looking for more volunteers to collect and return diners to their homes on the day.

Collection times will be around 12 noon and the return trips will be around 4pm or 5pm.

“We are also appealing to Marks and Spencer, Dunnes Stores, Aldi and Lidl to help with supplies of the food and ingredients or with gifts for the bingo,” said Anne.

“I would like to thank everybody for their support and wish everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

The event was held at Judge Roy Beans last year but they are unable to host it this year. To reserve a seat or to have dinner delivered to your home please contact Anne at 086 8042724.