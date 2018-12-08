Making camogie history at St Patrick’s National school in Newbridge

On October 24, the under 11 Kildare Cumann na mBunscoil camogie blitz was held in Scoil Mhuire, Newbridge.

St. Patrick’s National School, Morristown, were the winners of the overall tournament.

This created history for the school as it was the first time they ever won a camogie trophy.

They were thrilled.

St. Patricks beat Scoil Mhuire and Gaelscoil Cill Dara to progress to the final.

In the final, St. Patrick’s defeated St. Brigid’s of Kildare in a thrilling game.

The final score was 2-2 to 2 goals.

There was fierce excitement as the final whistle blew and St. Patricks were victorious.