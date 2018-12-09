Newbridge student selected by Rotary for EU trip

Newbridge College student James Sexton has been selected to travel to Stasbourg to ta ke part in the Euroscola programme next February.

Last Wednesday, November 21, the Region 5 final of Rotary Ireland’s Youth Leadership Competition was held by the Rotary Club of Newbridge, at the Keadeen Hotel.

In all, seven candidates from around the region made it through to the final interviews.

After the interviews the judges selected three candidates to join the other twenty-one students from around Ireland to take part in the Euroscola programme next February.

They were James Sexton from Newbridge College, Richard Crotty from Kilkenny College and Seán Curtin from Galecholaiste Cheitinn Clonmel.

Euroscola is a unique event for young people to learn about European integration by experiencing it first-hand.

Students from the 28 EU member states are selected to become a member of the European Parliament for one day at the Parliament’s premises in Strasbourg. They take the floor in plenary and committee sessions to debate and vote on resolutions on current affairs, all the while practising their language skills and making friends with fellow students from across Europe.

“The visit is a fantastic opportunity for our young people to experience France, use their language skills in a meaningful, realistic context and meet young people from all over Europe,” said the Rotary Club.

“It develops cultural awareness, understanding and an appreciation for cooperation across borders. The Rotary believes that there are many benefits that the students will gain from this programme, in addition to understanding how the parliament in Strasbourg works.”