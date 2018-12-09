Naas Lions peace poster competition winners take prizes for their schools

Gaelscoil Nas Na Riogh’s Rebekah Ní Chionnath was the overall winner of the Lions club International peace poster contest (Naas area). The sixth class pupil won €300 for her school.

The runners up in the competition were Rhoni Hughes (6th class) St. David’s primary school; Kate O’Dare (5th class) Scoil Cheile Chriost in Rathmore, Olivia Bagnall (6th class) Two Mile House school and Ellyssa Bonzid, Scoil Bhride, Sallins Road, Naas. The runners up won €100 each for their schools.

The event attracts 450,000 entries worldwide and Lions Club International sponsors the programme to emphasise the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

Lions clubs International is the world’s largest service club organisation with more than 1.35 million members in 210 countries and geographical areas around the world.

Since 1917 Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth.

Naas Lions club president Gareth Findlay was impressed by the expression and creativity of all the participants. “It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what kindness means to them.”

The winning posters were selected by a panel of judges focusing on originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme “Kindness Matters.”

Past international grand prize winner can be viewed on www.lionsclubs.org