Commissioner congratulates Kildare Garda newlyweds

Local Prosperous couple Andy and Helena Dunne had a surprise visist from the Garda Commissioiner Drew Harris during their wedding celebrations in the Bloomfield House Hotel in Mullingar.

The couple, who are both Gardaí stationed in Rathmines were married last Friday, at the same time that the 25th Annual Coiste Siamsa Garda Sportstar Awards were held at same hotel.

These awards recognise the achievements and success of gardaí who participate in their chosen sport, locally, nationally and internationally.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris attended the awards ceremony and on hearing that the two gardaí from Rathmines were holding their wedding reception in the same hotel, he wanted to meet with them and congratulate them.

Read also: Jolly restaurant in Naas closes down