Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming week

There is an unsettled week ahead on the weather front. Daytime temperatures will range from 2 to 13 degrees. There will be heavy rain with the risk of flooding at times however nighttime temperatures at some points will drop below freezing.

According to Met Eireann, remaining mist and drizzle patches will clear today (Monday), with brighter and sunnier conditions extending countrywide this morning. Dry in most areas this afternoon with good sunny breaks, but a few mainly coastal showers will occur in Ulster and Connacht. Rather cool with afternoon temperatures ranging 6 to 9 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northwest breezes. Cold tonight, with mostly clear skies. But a few showers will affect northern coasts. Lowest temperatures plus 1 to -2 degrees, with a widespread hard frost and some icy stretches on roads. Some patches of mist and fog will form also.

The national forecaster says it will be cold, with frost and fog clearing gradually on Tuesday morning. There will be some sunny spells, but the sunshine will turn hazy as cloud increases from the south. Some rain will develop over south Munster later in the afternoon. Top temperatures just 4 to 6 degrees, generally, but up to 8 or 9 degrees, along southern coasts. Light variable breezes will become moderate southeasterly.

Cold and turning breezy overnight with fresh and gusty easterly winds on Tuesday night but dry over the northern half of the country at first, with some frost and fog. Lowest temperatures of plus 1 to -1 degrees and some rain and sleet will develop later. Elsewhere, becoming very wet, with spells of heavy rain spreading up from the south coast, some spot flooding possible and with perhaps a little sleet mixed in, for a time, on mountain tops. Lows of 2 to 5 degrees but the rain should turn more patchy and lighter, late in the night and temperatures will rise in all areas too.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be cloudy and misty, with some persistent and possibly heavy rain about but drying out for the afternoon, with just some patchy drizzle in places. Top temperatures 7 to 12 degrees with best values in southern coastal counties. Cloudy and misty overnight, with some light rain in places. Lowest temperatures 4 to 8 degrees.

A few dry bright spells on Thursday, but rather cloudy and misty overall, with scattered patches of drizzle and light rain. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees. It looks set to become very wet and extremely windy overnight, with strong to gale force and gusty southwest winds expected. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

Unsettled with the extremely windy weather set to continue on Friday, along with showers or longer spells of heavy rain. Highs of 11 to 13 C.

Turning a little fresher over the weekend. Very breezy and showery early on, but some dry interludes also, best later in the weekend.