Humanist group established in North Kildare

A Humanist group for North Kildare has been established, and meets in Sallins on the second Monday of every month.

The meetings take place upstairs in Lock 13, Sallins from 7:30. The next meeting will be on December 10, and all are welcome to attend.

Founded in 1993, the Humanist Association of Ireland (HAI) is a community of people who believe in humanist principles and aspire to a fair, balanced, ethical and responsible secular society.

The HAI advocates for the equal treatment of people of no religion by the State and provides a forum for individuals and families to meet, share experiences and develop their humanist ideals.

Read also: Fintan O'Toole to discuss Brexit book in Kildare college

HAI accredited celebrants have the right to legally solemnize marriages in the Republic of Ireland and Humanist funerals, baby namings and coming of age ceremonies are increasingly chosen as alternatives to religious rituals.

HAI also provide educational material, school speakers and outreach in the form of chaplaincy.

One in ten people in Ireland identify themselves as ‘non-religious’, the largest grouping after Roman Catholics. There are more non-religious than all those of other faiths combined.

Famous humanists include Stephen Fry, Peter Ustinov and Frank Zappa.