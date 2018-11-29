Kildare Town celebrates success at 2018 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards

Kildare Town was announced as one of the regional winners at this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards.

The awards recognise and reward towns where businesses and communities have come together to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area.

This year’s awards saw collaboration between business groups and communities from almost 100 over 80 towns and urban villages nationwide, with entries demonstrating exemplary entrepreneurial initiatives being undertaken to boost local economies.

At the award ceremony in Kilkenny last night, a total of 40 awards were given with an overall prize fund of €157,000 allocated to encourage further innovation and entrepreneurship within winning towns. Taking the prize for overall winner of the 2018 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards was Letterkenny.

Speaking at the awards, Roisin Crotty, Head of Co. Kildare at Bank of Ireland said: “Every year we are so impressed by the enterprising spirit and achievements of towns and villages nationwide, as people work together, to drive growth locally and build thriving communities.

"Entrepreneurship, collaboration and innovative thinking have an immeasurable impact on a community’s ability to flourish and we hope that all of this year’s winning towns enjoy their success and continue to build on it further in 2019."