Kildare to receive €79,000 in heritage funding

Kildare is set to receive up to €79,000 in funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund next year.

It represents a 58% increase compared to the 2018 figure. “This funding will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures across Kildare,” Senator Anthony Lawlor explained.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund supports the owners and custodians of protected structures as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and conserve our historic built environment.

“These buildings and structures are so important to our heritage and identity as a county, and maintaining and repairing them is a crucial part of the regeneration of our communities,“ he added.

Read also: PHOTOS: Pipers Hill College stage Beauty and the Beast

“It is also very important in terms of developing our tourism offering and helping to attract visitors to Kildare, with all the benefits that can bring.”

Applications can be made for funding from both schemes until the end of next January. “The projects will also provide vital support for local jobs in conservation, traditional skills and construction” the Fine Gael Senator said.