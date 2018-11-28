TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic heavy in Kildare this evening

Traffic is heavy around many of the main towns in Kildare this evening.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that traffic is slow heading out of Naas approaching the Newbridge Rd roundabout on both the Newbridge Road and Millennium Road.

The M7 southbound is also heavy from J8 Johnstown past J10 Naas South.

Traffic heading west is also busy from J5 Leixlip on the N4 past J6 Celbridge on the M4.

There are also delays on the Kilcullen to Naas Rd (R448).

Weather conditions have improved with winds and rain easing.