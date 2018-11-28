Kilcock Parking Bye-Laws are now being enforced.

A two-hour maximum stay applies to the town and long-term pay and display parking is available beside Lidl at a rate of €1.00 per hour or €3.00 all day.

Pay by Phone is also available in the Park and Ride facility on app www.apcoaconnect.ie

