Newbridge gardai find missing 15 year old girl

Newbridge Gardaí found a girl missing from County Meath while carrying out inquiries into an unrelated incident at Heuston Station this afternoon, November 28.

They said 15-year-old Areta Leliukaite has been returned home safe and well.

"We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter," they added.

The young girl had been missing from the Navan area since November 23 and gardai had issued an appeal earlier this morning.