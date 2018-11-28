Kildare Road Safety Officer urges motorists to take care during Storm Diana

"Storm Diana is likely to cause difficult driving conditions in affected areas until later this afternoon," said Kildare County Council's Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh.

"While the storm is said to have already done its worst, and gone through its deepening phase, it's now a developed system which makes her less active than she could have been, so in some ways it's more likely that very strong mean wind speeds will be the issue rather than gusts."

He said that despite this, these conditions can prove difficult for many drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

"Heavy showers are also likely to continue in many parts, so visibility and rear and side views may be affected," he added.

"If you are driving, watch out for fallen debris or items such as wheelie bins, for example. Turn on your dipped headlights and watch out for pedestrians and in particular, for cyclists who may be approaching from the inside. Allow a cyclist plenty of space as they may need to swerve to avoid an object blown into their path suddenly.

"Similarly, as a cyclist, make yourself more visible while approaching traffic and be extra mindful of objects which may blow into your path. Watch out for the intentions or indications from drivers and cycle with extra care, bearing in mind that a drivers mirrors may not be fully clear at all times."

He urged pedestrians to only cross a road when it is safe to do so and in a safe area, and allow a driver sufficient time and breaking distance before you cross a road,

"Again, become more visible to other road users and prepare yourself for sudden gusts which may cause you to become unsteady on your feet," he said.