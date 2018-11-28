Missing teenager who was last seen in Kildare has been located "safe and well"

Gardai say a teenager who had been reported missing from his home in County Clare has been located "safe and well".

The appeal stated he was last seen in the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge on Saturday at approximately 4.15pm and that gardai believed he had travelled to Kilmainham in Dublin.

A nationwide appeal was issued late on Monday night seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kalem Murphy, who had gone missing from his home at Lahinch Road, Ennis.

The missing teen was located yesterday evening.

"Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance. No further assistance is required," said a garda spokesperson.

No details of where or when the teenager was located have been disclosed.