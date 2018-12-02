KILDARE ANIMAL FOUNDATION: Swan rescues on the rise this time of year

Wow we have seen so many swans come into us the last few weeks.

Every phone call is nearly about swans in trouble.

It’s the time of year when youngsters leave their parents and decide to find a new home.

Some haven’t come to grips with the whole flying and gracefully landing thing just yet and end up hitting buildings and wires.

The majority of the calls are from motorists who see them crash on wet roads.

That’s because from the air, our lovely straight motorways look like huge waterways and the young swans think they have found paradise.

Just the other day one of our wildlife respond team members had to stop three lanes of traffic as one such cygnet was causing mayhem on the road and would have got killed or caused an accident.

She was quickly scooped up the plucky swan and took it away. The swan escaped with just minor cuts.

One of our wonderful volunteers, Janice, is an award-winning goldsmith.

She has very kindly donated one of her one bespoke ring for a fundraiser, which she is running through Eventbrite.

Tickets are limited to 150, and each entry is €50. All proceeds will go to the unit.

The main prize is an 18ct white gold ring set with 5ct raw morganite (picture can be seen on our Facebook page).

This stunning ring was part of an exhibition earlier this year.

There are also runners up prizes that several other designers and goldsmiths have donated.

These range in value between €50 and €250, The draw will take place on December 8 in Janice’s studio on Drury Street, Dublin. Just in time for Christmas.

So, if you want to treat yourself or a loved one to an amazing gift this Christmas, as well as helping wildlife then please go to our Facebook page and press the link for more details and purchase a ticket to enter.

Another fundraising event is also fast approaching.

A wonderful evening of Christmas festive music is planned for Newbridge Town Hall next Saturday, December 1 at 7pm.

With performances from Newbridge Wind Ensemble and Newbridge Gospel Choir, it promises to be a magical evening. Free admission by ticket only. Book your tickets now through the link on our Facebook page. Raffle and spot prizes on the night with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. For more details on the above or to help in any way please do contact me directly at the shelter. As always, thank you for your support.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie