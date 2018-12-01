Hospital to benefit from new Johnny Magory book by Prosperous author

Children’s Author Emma-Jane Leeson launched a special edition hardback version of her Johnny Magory stories at Barker and Jones, Naas, last Saturday.

Some of the proceeds of the sale of each special edition will go to charity.

The author from Prosperous met young readers and signed copies of ‘The Adventures of Johnny Magory Collection’.

Emma-Jane, who has led the Clane St Patrick's Day parade, among other things, said proceeds from the sales of the book are going to CMRF Crumlin.

The book retails at €16.99 and a donation of €1 from each book sale will go directly to CMRF Crumlin.

Emma-Jane and her daughter Layla each have first-hand experience of Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

The author herself suffered from chronic asthma as a child and spent many lengthy stays in the hospital while her daughter, Layla was born with a cleft lip and has undergone surgery at the specialist Cleft Clinic in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

She will require further surgery in time. The Johnny Magory series of books penned by Emma-Jane Leeson are based on the old Irish saying ‘I’ll tell you a story about Johnny Magory.’

Johnny Magory, the main character in the books, is just six years old and he’s usually good, but sometimes bold! The book is available at all good bookshops or online at www.johnnymagory.com.

Speaking of the launch Emma-Jane said “I am very excited to launch this new publication in my home town of Naas and I’m very grateful to the team at Barker and Jones for their goodwill and support.”