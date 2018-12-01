Official opening of €2.2m Scoil Mhuire special needs unit in Newbridge

Scoil Mhuire Junior and Senior Schools at Ballymany, Newbridge will celebrate the opening of a new Special Educational Needs Unit in the presence of Bishop Denis Nulty on Friday, November 30 at 11am.

This shared co-operative vision on the Scoil Mhuire campus has been devised to accommadate the needs of a rapidly diverse and expanding pupil population and will support pupils and parents in developing their full potential and to use their diverse talents.

This state-of-the-art, €2.2 millon extension was funded through the Department of Education and Skills and includes a new Special Educational Needs Facility, containing classes for children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder, as well as outdoor/indoor play areas for pupils with additional sensory needs and four rooms for pupils in receipt of Learning Support for pupils from both schools.

“The Home School Community Liaison Scheme and School Completion Scheme is an integral part of the DEIS initiative in both schools. This targeted intervention aimed at addressing educational disadvantage is underpinned by a shared vision that best practice education revolves around the partnership between child, home, school and the wider community,” said Gerry King, principal of Scoil Mhuire Senior.

“The the inclusion of a new Parents Room and Homework Club highlights the commitment of both schools in making a conscious effort to involve parents as much as possible in order to maximise effective learning and help children reach their full potential.”

All children from both schools have been busy practising the song “Can’t stop the feeling” by Justin Timberlake for November 30 and Caitlin O’ Connor, principal of Scoil Mhuire Junior added that, “They couldn’t have picked a more perfect song!”

SEE ALSO: Concerns raised over plans for 180 residential units in Newbridge