Christmas crib returns to Newbridge

For many years, one of the most inspiring things for people in Newbridge at

Christmas time was seeing a crib at the front of the Town Hall, facing out on the Main Street.

Its absence in recent years was regretted by numerous people who had been accustomed to seeing the crib as an important tradition in the life in the town at Christmas.

“On a journey through many villages and towns around the country in December and early January, one will notice that the crib is an essential part of celebrating the coming of the Child Jesus at Christmas,” said Newbridge Parish.

“The crib may be the only reminder for some people of God’s message to the world through the birth of the infant Jesus.”

A committee, under the auspices of St Conleth’s Parish Eucharistic Adoration Committee, will erect a crib to enable the Christian people of Newbridge to celebrate the coming of Christ into the world in a public way.

The project is being facilitated with the help and cooperation of the Newbridge Christmas Lights Committee to re-establish the tradition of the Christmas crib in the town.

Each primary school in the parish has been invited to encourage pupils to contribute a written story of the first Christmas/artwork/drawings

/birthday cards/stars or any other appropriate way of illustrating the meaning of Christmas for display at the crib.

The crib will be blessed by Fr Paul Dempsey, P.P. and The Very Revd. Tim Wright at 4pm on Sunday 2 December.

All are welcome to attend.

