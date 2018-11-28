New Naas Spar store is in award shake up

The recently opened Spar Monread Fare store has been shortlisted for two prestigious industry awards in the annual ShelfLife C Store awards. The ceremony will be held at the Citywest hotel, Dublin on Wednesday, November 28.

A significant event in the Irish retail calendar, ShelfLife’s annual C Store awards are the only independently judged awards programme for the convenience sector and are among the most coveted accolades.

Across each of the categories, the awards recognise and reward best practice in retailing in all key areas of operation.

Spar Monread Fare is owned and operated Donal and Liam Fitzpatrick and has been named as finalist in the following categories in the best food-to-go retailer of the year and best new c store concept.

The ShelfLife C-Store Awards are now in their 18th year and are the long-standing benchmark for those demonstrating and promoting excellence in retailing standards in Ireland, with retailers of all sizes and formats honoured.

Spar Ireland, part of BWG Foods, operates approximately 450 Spar stores across its Spar, Spar Express and Eurospar retail formats. Spar provides employment to over 12,000 people .

