Leinster Aqueduct route is to reopen shortly says Kildare County Council

The road closed to facilitate repairs to a wall near the Leinster Aqueduct on the outskirts of Naas is to reopen soon.

The wall was originally damaged about a year ago and then a second time after it was repaired and reopened earlier this year (pictured below). It is understood that the initial damage was caused by a passing truck and a tractor and trailer was involved in the second collision.

It prompted calls from some politicians for vehicles other than cars to be banned from using the route between Digby Bridge and Osberstown. According to Kildare County Council engineer David Reel bridge and road repairs have been carried out. He told a Naas Municipal District meeting on Tuesday last that the route will reopen before the end of this year.

Waterways Ireland was also involved in the repair project. The aqueduct carries the Grand Canal over the River Liffey.

