Naas voluntary group knits blankets for kids with cancer

A Naas-based voluntary group has knitted more than 50 blankets for cancer patients at Our Lady’s children’s Hospital, Crumlin. The Acorn group as they’re known, is based at the Naas Adult Basic Education Centre, at Jigginstown, off Newbridge Road.

They are grant aided by Kildare County Council and meet every Thursday between 1.30-3.30pm. They stage talks and demonstrations and are involved in activities like card making, crochet, dances, quizzes and bingo.

Membership is open to anyone over 55 and most of the group are women. Last year they knitted hats, gloves and scarves which were handed to the Peter McVerry Trust to be used by homeless people.

