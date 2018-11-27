MMA fighter Conor McGregor due before Kildare court tomorrow afternoon

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Conor McGregor is due before Naas District Court tomorrow.

Last week, the case was postponed until tomorrow Wednesday, November 28.

Mr McGregor (30), with an address given as 2 Laraghcon, Lucan, was summoned to appear at last Wednesday's sitting of the Court. He was not in court but was legally represented. He is charged with speeding and driving licence offences on the N7 at Blackchurch, Kill on October 11 2017.