Yellow weather warning for Kildare as Storm Diana hits

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Kildare as part of the approaching Storm Diana.

The national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country warning of south to southwest winds of 55 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

This warning is valid from 5am on Wednesday until 4pm on Wednesday.

A rainfall warning had already been put in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan until 2pm today. Heavy rainfall is to continue for another few hours, with some surface flooding, but this clearing northwards through the period.

Elsewhere, the Orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford predicts severe winds associated with Storm Diana on Wednesday with south to southwest winds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. There will be high seas also, with a risk of coastal flooding.

This warning is valid from 6am on Wednesday until 12pm on Wednesday.

A similar warning has been issued for Wexford, Galway and Clare, although this warning is valid from 9am on Wednesday until 2pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, warning of southeasterly winds with mean speeds of 55-65 km/h with gusts 90-110 km/h.

Winds will be strongest along exposed coasts, where a few higher gusts are possible. But winds will ease from the south through the period until 2pm on Wednesday.