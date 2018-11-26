Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming week

According to Met Eireann, there is another change coming on the weather front this week with heavy rain expected to hit the country.

Monday (today) will be a bright day with sunny spells. A few light showers may affect south and east coasts but most places will have a dry day. Southeast winds will freshen as the day goes on and rain will reach the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees.

Met Eireann expects that Tuesday will be a wet day with heavy rain quickly spreading across the country during the morning. There will be a brief clearance in the afternoon and evening but there will be more rain during the night.

Wednesday looks set to be windy with further outbreaks of rain, some heavy at times. There will also be strong southerly winds with some severe gusts. Wet and windy again overnight with further heavy rain and further severe gusts.

Met Eireann is forecasting that Thursday will be brighter day with blustery heavy showers across many western and northern counties but fairly dry in the east and much of the south.

At present, Met Eireann is expecting Friday to be a mainly dry and bright day with just the odd shower. Highs of 7 to 9 degrees.