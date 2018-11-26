Funding secured for ambitious plans for Newbridge Cultural and Civic Quarter

Funding has been secured for the redevelopment of Newbridge Town Centre.

Read also: Two more tragedies hit the Naas area as Dane Loakman walk took place

Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon, has received confirmation that Newbridge is to share in a €6.3m allocation along with six other projects in the Eastern and Midlands Regional Assembly area under the Government’s Urban Regeneration Development Fund announced today.

“Kildare County Council had sought funding to progress plans for the creation of a cultural and civic quarter in Newbridge which would include redevelopment of Kildare Central Library, Public Realm Enhancements from the area around the town hall through George’s Street and Market Square and around main street to new library building to support development opportunities and to provide a high-quality town centre environment," he said.

“The plan also envisages development of back land sites for commercial uses (which will be privately funded). These ambitious plans are set to become a reality with the securing of the first tranche of significant state funding to move it through the detailed design and planning permission phases."

Considering the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund has a total of €2bn to allocate between now and 2027, Dep Heydon said this is a really significant step for us as we look to regenerate and invest in Newbridge as a key area to live and work.

“Coinciding with Kildare GAA’s ambitious plans to redevelop our County Grounds at St. Conleth’s Park, which I am working closely with them on, there is now a great potential for huge investment in Newbridge in the coming years," he added.

“A few months ago, I participated in a forum between officials in Kildare GAA and Kildare County Council to explore synergies in both of their future development plans for Newbridge. Both sides have very ambitious plans and I believe everyone will benefit from a continued close working relationship into the future."