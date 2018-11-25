Train services back running normally today after yesterday's 'tragic incident' in Kildare
Train services are back up and running as normal today after a tragic incident on the line between Newbridge and Sallins yesterday.
There were major disruptions with trains suspended from departing Heuston for some time.
